Steelers' Stevan Ridley: Watches teammate explode in win
Ridley ran three times for 16 yards during Sunday's 17-10 win over New England.
Forced into action with James Conner (ankle) missing his second straight game, rookie running back Jaylen Samuels ran for a season-high 142 yards, while Ridley mostly watched from the sideline. With Conner expected back in Week 16, Ridley's role may be further reduced against a Saints defense that allows the third fewest fantasy points per game to running backs (14.1).
