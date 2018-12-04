With James Conner (ankle) out this week, Ridley is in line for added work Sunday against the Raiders.

The same applies to Jaylen Samuels, with some form of time-share likely on tap while Conner is sidelined. Meanwhile, the team promoted Trey Edmunds from its practice squad Tuesday for added depth. While it wouldn't surprise us if the likely committee approach favors Samuels, Ridley is still worth a speculative add for those with extra roster space to work with.