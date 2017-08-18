Play

Johnson (ankle) was active for last Friday's preseason game against the Giants.

Johnson was placed on injured reserve last November after hurting his ankle in the Steelers' bout with the Cowboys, but he made his return to the field Friday and managed to record two tackles. It appears as though the reserve linebacker will be fully healthy for the start of the regular season.

