Steelers' Steven Johnson: Leaves Sunday's game with hamstring injury
Johnson left Sunday's game against the Falcons with a left hamstring injury, Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Johnson exited in the first half of Sunday's contest and didn't return. With the linebacker coming off a season in which he landed on injured reserve with an ankle injury, the Steelers will likely exercise caution with him in order to avoid a possible setback before the start of the regular season.
