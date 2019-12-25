Play

Nelson (groin) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Nelson saw 58 snaps in Sunday's loss to the Jets, so the severity of the injury is unknown. If he is unable to return to practice before the end of the week, Mike Hilton and Cameron Sutton could be looking at more playing time Week 17.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends