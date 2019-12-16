Nelson had six tackles (all solo) and an interception in Pittsburgh's 17-10 loss to Buffalo on Sunday night.

Trailing 7-3 late in the second quarter Nelson picked-off quarterback Josh Allen but Pittsburgh was unable to turn it into points and ultimately lost to snap a six-game win streak against Buffalo. It was Nelson's first interception this season and fifth of his career. The Steelers face Sam Darnold and the Jets in Week 16.