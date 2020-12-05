Nelson (knee) is listed as doubtful for Monday's contest against Washington.
Nelson has not practiced all week so it seems like all signs are pointing to the safety being unavailable for the prime-time battle. Cameron Sutton and Mike Hilton likely will see a bump in their respective snap counts if Nelson is eventually ruled inactive.
