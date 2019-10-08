Steelers' Steven Nelson: Nursing groin injury
Nelson is hampered by a groin injury ahead of Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Nelson hasn't missed a defensive snap this season, as he's recorded 21 tackles and two pass breakups in five games. He's been a strong part of the Steelers' secondary, but Mike Hilton and Artie Burns are both on standby for usage increases in case Nelson can't go Sunday.
More News
-
Chiefs' Steven Nelson: Garners respectable contract•
-
Chiefs' Steven Nelson: Nabs fourth interception•
-
Chiefs' Steven Nelson: Continues stellar play•
-
Chiefs' Steven Nelson: Interception in win•
-
Chiefs' Steven Nelson: Returns to game•
-
Chiefs' Steven Nelson: Leaves game with apparent lower body injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Best Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Buy the breakouts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6 including...
-
Time to panic?
The Fantasy team rates how worried they are about Odell Beckham, Mike Evans, Joe Mixon, Aaron...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Stealing Signals: Week 5 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 5.
-
Week 6 QB Preview: Believe in Minshew
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 6, including...