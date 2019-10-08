Nelson is hampered by a groin injury ahead of Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Nelson hasn't missed a defensive snap this season, as he's recorded 21 tackles and two pass breakups in five games. He's been a strong part of the Steelers' secondary, but Mike Hilton and Artie Burns are both on standby for usage increases in case Nelson can't go Sunday.

