Nelson (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Nelson was a limited practice participant this week due to the groin issue and his status remains up in the air for Week 6. The 26-year-old has yet to miss a defensive snap through five games and figures to have a decent chance of playing Sunday.

