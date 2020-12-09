site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Steven Nelson: Returns to full practice
RotoWire Staff
Nelson (knee) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Nelson missed Monday's loss to Washington with a knee injury but has apparently healed up since. His full participation Wednesday puts him on pace to suit up Sunday in Buffalo.
