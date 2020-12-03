Coach Mike Tomlin said Thursday that Nelson is set to undergo an MRI on his knee, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Nelson finished Wednesday's game playing 89 percent of the team's defensive snaps, but it appears the team wants to be cautious with the knock. The Oregon State product has been strong this campaign, racking up 31 tackles (27 solo) and two interceptions across 11 games. It will be a quick turnaround for Nelson and the Steelers, as the next game is scheduled for Monday against Washington, so it's unclear if Nelson will be ready for Week 13.