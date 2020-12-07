Nelson (knee) is inactive for Monday's game versus the Football Team.
Cameron Sutton and Mike Hilton should both see more work at cornerback against Alex Smith on Monday. Nelson didn't practice at all during the week, so his status is in question for next week's matchup against the Bills as well.
More News
-
Steelers' Steven Nelson: Listed as doubtful•
-
Steelers' Steven Nelson: Set for MRI•
-
Steelers' Steven Nelson: Solid first season in Pittsburgh•
-
Steelers' Steven Nelson: Practices in full•
-
Steelers' Steven Nelson: Absent from practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Steven Nelson: First interception in loss•