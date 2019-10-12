Steelers' Steven Nelson: Sitting Sunday
Nelson (groin) will not travel with the team and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten reports.
Nelson was a limited participant in practice this week and ultimately got a questionable tag, but the team was already able to determine that the defensive back was not fit to travel this weekend. Artie Burns is in line to get the start in the secondary in Nelson's absence Sunday.
