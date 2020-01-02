Play

Nelson totaled four tackles (all solo) in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

Signed in March Nelson added stability to the Pittsburgh secondary and finishes the 2019 season with 61 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery in 15 games played. With two years remaining on his current contract Nelson will return as the starting right cornerback for the Steelers in 2020.

