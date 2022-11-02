Sims will likely have more opportunities to pick up snaps out of the slot going forward after Chase Claypool was traded to the Bears on Tuesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Sims drew a season-high three targets during Sunday's loss to the Eagles but managed minus-1 yard on two receptions while rushing twice for 21 yards. He's mainly returned kicks for the Steelers when available early in the season, but head coach Mike Tomlin said Wednesday that Sims should see additional work on offense after Claypool was traded. The Steelers have a Week 9 bye, so Sims will have an additional week to prepare for his new role in the team's offense. However, given that he's drawn just three targets over three games this season, it's unclear whether Sims will see enough volume in the passing game to be a fantasy-relevant player over the second half of the year.