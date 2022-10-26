Sims (hamstring) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official website reports.
Sims was sidelined for the team's Week 7 loss to Miami due to a hamstring injury he picked up a week prior. The return specialist didn't practice at all last week, so his return Wednesday, albeit in a limited fashion, is certainly encouraging. Sims will have two more opportunities to upgrade to a full participant before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles.