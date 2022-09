Sims is listed as the No. 2 kick returner and punt returner on Pittsburgh's Week 1 depth chart, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Sims spent most of the 2021 season on the Steelers' practice squad but earned a spot on the 53-man roster ahead of the 2022 campaign. However, the 25-year-old could struggle to see the field since he's listed as depth at receiver and is behind Gunner Olszewski for return duties on the Week 1 depth chart.