Sims secured one of two targets for 10 yards while rushing twice for 19 yards during the Steelers' 24-16 win over Carolina on Sunday.

Sims totaled 31 yards during last week's loss to the Ravens and fell just short of that mark against the Panthers, but it was still encouraging to see him slightly more involved in Pittsburgh's offense. He's played at least 43 percent of the team's offensive snaps in three of the last five weeks but remains a lackluster fantasy option at this point.