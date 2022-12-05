Sims rushed three times for 19 yards while failing to secure either of his two targets during the Steelers' 19-16 win over Atlanta on Sunday.

Sims averaged a team-high 6.3 yards per carry during Sunday's matchup, but he didn't have enough volume to provide much fantasy value. He's played at least 34 percent of the snaps in the four games following Pittsburgh's Week 9 bye but has had limited touches, as he's secured just three of nine targets for 24 yards while rushing six times for 18 yards during that time.