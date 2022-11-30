Sims was targeted three times and recorded two catches for nine yards in Monday's 24-17 win over the Colts.

Even though the Nov. 1 trade that sent Chase Claypool to the Bears has opened up more work for Sims, he's still had to split the No. 3 receiver role with Gunner Olszewski, while Diontae Johnson and George Pickens have been every-down players. In the three games since the Claypool trade, Sims has produced a modest 3-24-0 receiving line on seven targets.