Sims rushed once for 16 yards during the Steelers' 28-14 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Sims played at least 34 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps in each of the final nine games of the season, but he saw inconsistent touches and wasn't a reliable fantasy option. Over 12 appearances, he secured 14 of 23 targets for 104 yards while rushing 13 times for 70 yards. He's slated to become a restricted free agent during the offseason, and it's unclear whether he'll be back with the Steelers in 2023. The 25-year-old served as the team's return man down the stretch but is unlikely to carry much fantasy value if he remains in Pittsburgh next year.