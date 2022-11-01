Sims caught two of his three targets for minus-1 yard and carried twice for 21 yards in Sunday's 35-13 loss to the Eagles.

Sims was on the field for 14 of the Steelers' 76 snaps on offense, narrowly outpacing Miles Boykin (11) for fourth among Pittsburgh's receivers. Both Sims and Boykin are likely to see their opportunities expand beginning with the Steelers' Week 9 game against the Saints, after the Steelers dealt wideout Chase Claypool to the Bears ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Fellow wideouts Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, tight end Pat Freiermuth and running back Najee Harris should all remain higher priorities in the Steelers' pass-catching hierarchy, however, so Sims could still struggle to see enough target volume to emerge as a useful fantasy option.