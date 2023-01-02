Sims secured three of four targets for 34 yards during the Steelers' 16-13 win over the Ravens on Sunday.
Sims matched his highest target total of the season during Sunday's primetime matchup, and he racked up a season-high 34 yards, highlighted by a 28-yard reception late in the fourth quarter. Although the 25-year-old's production has remained inconsistent, he's now had double-digit yards from scrimmage over the last five games, and he's secured nine of 13 targets for 81 yards while rushing six times for 39 yards during that time.
More News
-
Steelers' Steven Sims: Logs 29 yards from scrimmage•
-
Steelers' Steven Sims: Tallies four receptions in Week 14•
-
Steelers' Steven Sims: Logs three carries in win•
-
Steelers' Steven Sims: Offering little sans Claypool•
-
Steelers' Steven Sims: Likely in line for increased role•
-
Steelers' Steven Sims: Records 20 yards on four touches•