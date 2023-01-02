Sims secured three of four targets for 34 yards during the Steelers' 16-13 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Sims matched his highest target total of the season during Sunday's primetime matchup, and he racked up a season-high 34 yards, highlighted by a 28-yard reception late in the fourth quarter. Although the 25-year-old's production has remained inconsistent, he's now had double-digit yards from scrimmage over the last five games, and he's secured nine of 13 targets for 81 yards while rushing six times for 39 yards during that time.