Sims secured all four of his targets for 30 yards while rushing once for one yard during the Steelers' 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday.

Sims had three carries during last week's win over Atlanta, and he logged a season-high five touches during Sunday's narrow loss while also playing a season-high 47 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps. While it's been encouraging to see Sims' playing time increase over the last few weeks, he hasn't been consistent enough to warrant fantasy consideration in most formats.