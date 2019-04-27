Steelers' Sutton Smith: Pittsburgh selects in sixth round
The Steelers selected Smith in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 175th overall.
Smith (6-foot, 233 pounds) is brutally undersized for an edge defender, but his production was exceptional at Northern Illinois and he posted strong athletic metrics that give him a margin of error to add weight without losing the burst that made him so effective as a college pass rusher. The junior entrant was incredible for the Huskies the last two years, totaling 29 sacks and 56 tackles for loss while forcing seven fumbles, recovering three and returning them for 159 yards and three touchdowns. If he can bulk up to over 240 pounds then he shouldn't lose too much of his speed (4.69-second 40) or quickness (11.07 agility score), but perhaps adding that weight is easier said than done. It's in any case a great-looking pick for Pittsburgh.
