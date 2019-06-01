Smith is taking handoffs and working on his pass protection in individual drills, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writer Brian Batko.

Selected in the sixth round of the 2019 draft, Smith will still likely compete for a spot at his natural position of linebacker, but his size (6-0, 233) may be a better fit as a lead blocker. Even then he would almost certainly fall behind Roosevelt Nix, who has been solid creating holes for others over the past four seasons. From a fantasy perspective Smith only has value on defense, although the dual role should improve his chances of making the 53-man roster.