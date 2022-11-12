Watt (knee/pectoral) was activated off injured reserve Saturday.
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year will make his return after missing the past eight weeks due to torn pectoral muscle and arthroscopic knee surgery. The Steelers have fallen out of playoff contention and likely won't rush Watt onto the field for a bevy of snaps, but even just used as a situational pass rusher, the dynamic sack compiler could prove to be a difficult matchup for the Saints.
