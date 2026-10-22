Watt (calf) was added to the Steelers' injury report as a limited participant Thursday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Watt was a new addition to Week 7's injury report with a calf injury. It's unclear whether the team is just being precautionary with the veteran or if it could be a bigger issue, but the 32-year-old seemed to be moving well according to Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com. Watt's limited participation Thursday is already an upgrade from Wednesday's availability, but Friday's practice will likely determine if the 10-year pro will play Sunday