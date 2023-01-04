Watt totaled four tackles (three solo) and one sack during Sunday's 16-13 win over the Ravens.

Two of Watt's four tackles went for a loss, including a 10-yard sack of Tyler Huntley in the third quarter, and the superstar pass rusher also tallied three QB hits. Watt's overall numbers aren't as prolific as previous years due to a seven-game absence earlier in the season due to a pectoral injury, but the 2017 first-round pick is still a premier defender and will look to keep the Steelers' playoff hopes alive with a strong performance against the Browns in Week 18.