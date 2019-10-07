Watt collected five tackles (four solo) including a sack in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Ravens.

Watt is now tied with Stephon Tuitt and Cameron Heyward for the team lead in sacks with 3.5. During his brief career the sacks seem to come in spurts, and Watt now has 23.5 sacks in 36 games. He continues to be a solid fantasy option in IDP formats.

