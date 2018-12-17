Watt totaled three tackles (all solo) including a sack during Sunday's 17-10 win over New England.

Watt got his first sack in four games and his team-leading 11th sack of the season to help the Steelers avoid dropping a sixth straight to the Patriots. He'll face a difficult challenge in Week 16 against the Saints, who allow the fewest sacks (14) in the league.

