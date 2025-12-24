Watt (lung) was spotted participating in Wednesday's practice, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

The 31-year-old missed the Steelers' Week 16 win over the Lions while recovering from a partially collapsed lung, but he's already returned to the field Wednesday. In 13 appearances this season, Watt has tallied 53 total tackles, including 7.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, with an interception, and three forced fumbles. The All-Pro edge rusher likely needs to practice in full Thursday or Friday in order to avoid an injury designation in the Week 17 matchup against the Browns.