Watt (wrist) has returned to the field during Sunday's game against the Broncos, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Watt managed to retake the field during the second quarter. The 2017 first-round pick is sporting a heavily taped right wrist, but appears to have avoided a serious injury. Watt will resume his regular starting role in Pittsburgh's 3-4 defense.