Watt (knee) returned to practice Friday as a full participant and won't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Watt was added to the Steelers' injury report Thursday after a knee injury kept him off the practice field, but his ability to take every rep a day later suggests his absence may have been maintenance-related more than anything else. The fourth-year linebacker should take on a full snap load Week 5 as he looks to continue his dazzling start to the season. Through his first three starts, Watt has tallied nine tackles, 3.5 sacks, two passes defensed and an interception.