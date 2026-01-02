Watt (lung) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday night's AFC North clash against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran pass rusher was able to log a full practice Friday and will return from a three-game absence due to a partially collapsed lung that required a procedure to repair. Watt's return is crucial for a Steelers defense that will have its hands full containing the lethal duo of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, as the two teams battle for the AFC North division title and the No. 4 seed that comes with it. Watt played at least 80 percent of defensive snaps in 11 of 13 regular-season games, but he could have his snap count limited given the nature of the injury he overcame to play Sunday, which would result in Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer being used more heavily in the rotation with Watt and Alex Highsmith.