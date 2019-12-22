Steelers' T.J. Watt: Continues to dominate on D
Watt had five tackles (two solo) including a sack and recovered a fumble in Pittsburgh's 16-10 loss Sunday.
His strip-sack in the final minute of the first half set-up a game-tying touchdown with four seconds remaining. Third in the league with 14 sacks Watt has at least part of a sack in all but three games this season. He will look to add to that total in Week 17 against the Ravens.
