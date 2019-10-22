Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Watt is dealing with an abdominal injury, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Tomlin also noted that Watt will likely be limited in practice this week. Whether the 25-year-old plays Monday against the Dolphins remains to be seen, but if the team elects to use caution and sideline him, Anthony Chickillo would likely get the start in his place.