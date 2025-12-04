Watt (toe) did not practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Watt played his normal allotment of snaps in last Sunday's loss to the Bills, recording four tackles on 82 percent of the defensive downs. It's unclear when he picked up the toe issue. On the season, Watt has logged 47 tackles (18 solo), including 7.0 sacks, 17 QB hits, seven pass breakups, including one interception, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across 12 contests.