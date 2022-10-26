Pittsburgh designated Watt (knee/pectoral) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Watt returned to practice Wednesday, starting a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year tore his left pectoral during the season opener and was placed on IR, but he also underwent an arthroscopic knee surgery during his time away, delaying his potential return. Regardless, it appears Watt is nearing the end of his rehab and will start gearing up for game action. With the Steelers on bye in Week 9, it seems plausible that Watt's first game back will come Nov. 13 against the Saints, though it's certainly still possible he plays Sunday against the Eagles.