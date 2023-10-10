Watt suffered a dislocated finger and multiple torn ligaments in last Sunday's Week 5 win over the Ravens, but the injury isn't expected to sideline Watt after the Steelers' Week 6 bye, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Watt reportedly popped the finger back into place and kept playing against Baltimore. The Steelers' open date comes at the right time for Watt. Through five games, Watt leads the league with eight sacks and two forced fumbles, in addition to three fumble recoveries, four pass breakups, seven TFLs and one defensive touchdown. He's been a one-man wrecking crew.