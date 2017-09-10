Steelers' T.J. Watt: Dominates in debut
Watt recorded a team-high seven tackles (six solo), including two sacks, and added an interception in Pittsburgh's 21-18 win over Cleveland on Sunday.
Watt is the first Steeler with two sacks and an interception in a game since LaMarr Woolley in 2010, and the first rookie to accomplish the feat since Kevin Williams (Minnesota) in 2003. It may only be one game, but Watt looks to be cut from the same cloth as his older brother, J.J.
More News
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...