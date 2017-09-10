Watt recorded a team-high seven tackles (six solo), including two sacks, and added an interception in Pittsburgh's 21-18 win over Cleveland on Sunday.

Watt is the first Steeler with two sacks and an interception in a game since LaMarr Woolley in 2010, and the first rookie to accomplish the feat since Kevin Williams (Minnesota) in 2003. It may only be one game, but Watt looks to be cut from the same cloth as his older brother, J.J.