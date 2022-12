Watt (ribs) is listed as questionable to play Sunday versus Baltimore, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official website reports.

After sitting out Thursday's practice, Watt was back on the field as a limited participant Friday, which helps his odds of suiting up this weekend. Since returning from injured reserve Week 10, Watt has proceeded to suit up in each of the Steelers' last four games and has produced 16 tackles, a half sack, a forced fumble and an interception.