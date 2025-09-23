Watt recorded five tackles (two solo), including 2.0 sacks, in the Steelers' win over the Patriots on Sunday.

In addition to the two sacks, Watt also recorded a forced fumble and fumble recovery against New England. His two sacks ended Watt's five-game regular-season sack drought, dating back to last season. Through three games in 2025, Watt has 14 tackles (seven solo), including those two sacks, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Watt will look to build on the Week 3 performance next Sunday against the Vikings in Dublin.