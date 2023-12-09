Watt entered the NFL's concussion protocol Saturday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Pryor notes that Watt experienced the symptoms Friday morning after the Steelers' 21-18 loss to the Patriots on Thursday Night Football. He was injured on the first play of the game when the knee of Ezekiel Elliott hit Watt in the face at the end of the run. Watt came off the field for the next few plays but finished the game with 50 defensive snaps and recorded five tackles (three solo). He needs to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to return to play, but given that the game took place Thursday night, he'll have extra time to clear protocols ahead of Week 14 against the Colts on Dec. 16.