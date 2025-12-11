Watt (upper body) is having his lung medically evaluated at a local hospital Thursday after experiencing discomfort, Burt Lautenof the Steelers' official site reports.

Watt will not practice Thursday, and per Pittsburgh "his status for Monday night's game vs. Miami is in question." The team's statement specifies that head coach Mike Tomlin "will provide more updates at the appropriate time." Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer will be candidates to handle expanded roles on defense Week 15 if Watt is unavailable.