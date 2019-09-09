Steelers' T.J. Watt: Exits opener with hip injury
Watt exited Sunday's matchup against the Patriots due to a hip injury and won't return, Dale Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Things just keep getting worse for the Steelers, who were in the process of getting blown out by the Patriots when Watt exited. The blowout nature of the game suggests Watt's exit may have been precautionary, but this is nonetheless a situation to monitor ahead of Pittsburgh's Week 2 clash with Seattle.
