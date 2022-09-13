Watt's pectoral injury most likely won't require surgery, and he's likely looking at a recovery timetable of around six weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Steelers are expected to place Watt on injured reserve, which would entail a minimum absence of four weeks. An official transaction will surface if and when that move is made. A six-week absence would keep Watt out until Week 7 against the Dolphins, but that still represents a favorable outlook after initial fears of a season-ending injury.