Steelers' T.J. Watt: Expected to practice this week, could play Week 1
Watt (hamstring) is expected to partake in practice this week and could wind up playing in Pittsburgh's season opener against Cleveland on Sunday, Ray Fittipaldo of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The Steelers seem optimistic about Watt's chances of suiting up for the divisional contest but it's still a wait-and-see situation at the moment. Looking to build off a strong rookie campaign headlined by 7.0 sacks, Watt figures to take on a bigger role with the defense in 2018. Whether that bigger role is put on hold remains to be seen, but this week's practice report should provide a strong idea of where he stands leading into Sunday's tilt.
