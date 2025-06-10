Watt is expected to skip Pittsburgh's mandatory minicamp as he seeks a contract extension, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Watt was not present for voluntary OTAs either, but the latest absence signals he could be willing to incur fines in order to keep some leverage in his contract dispute with the Steelers. He was tied for eighth in the league in sacks (11.5) last season, suggesting he still has gas in the tank despite being set to turn 31 in October. As long as he's not on the field, Alex Highsmith and 2023 fourth-rounder Nick Herbig project for first-team reps at outside linebacker.