Watt (knee) believes that he'll play in Sunday's game against the Saints without a snap count, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

The Steelers are hopeful to get last year's Defensive Player of the Year back for Sunday's contest versus New Orleans, though he has yet to be officially activated to the team's active roster. Watt has been sidelined ever since Pittsburgh's season opener in Cincinnati, where he corralled an impressive six tackles, one sack, one interception and two passes defensed across 62 defensive snaps. If the 28-year-old is indeed active this weekend, it would provide the team with an immense boost in their pass-rush attack, while Malik Reed would presumably see less action moving forward.